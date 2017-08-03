Man charged with dangerous driving offence in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police have charged a man with driving offences in connection with an incident in Milton Keynes.

Neil Lambert, aged 24 of Lucas Way, Woughton on the Green, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance on July 25 and was bailed to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on the same day.

He has been bailed to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on September 4.

The charges are in connection with an incident on July 23 when a car was driven on the redway system in Conniburrow and Downs Barn and also on a pedestrian overbridge nearby.