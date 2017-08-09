Man charged with fraud offences in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged with fraud offences in Milton Keynes.

Aldous Ivett, aged 38, of Browning Close inNewport Pagnell, has been charged with four counts of fraud by false representation.

The charges are in connection with an offender who approached members of the public at the Welcome Break service station at junction 14 of the M1 at Newport Pagnell on January 4, May 29, June 26 and July 15 this year.

The offender stated his vehicle had broken down on the motorway and that he needed petrol money to get home.

Ivett was arrested and charged in connection with the offences on August 1 and is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court next Tuesday (August 15).