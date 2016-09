A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Eaglestone, Milton Keynes.

Mohammed Noor, 33, from the Milton Keynes area was charged with murder late yesterday evening (September 14).

The incident took place in Osprey Close, Eaglestone on Tuesday (September 13) after which a man died.

Noor has been remanded in custody and will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ court today.