Man charged with series of offences in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged following a series of offences in Milton Keynes.

Luke Weller, aged 21, of Leaberry in New Bradwell, was charged on Sunday (June 11) with the following:

One count of dangerous driving

One count of failing to stop for a constable in uniform

One count of driving without third party insurance

One count of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

One count of possession of a class B drug – cannabis

Two counts of being in possession of a weapon

The charges are in connection with a series of offences which occurred in Chadwick Drive, Eaglestone on Saturday (June 10).

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on July 10.