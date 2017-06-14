Man charged with series of offences in Milton Keynes

A man has been charged following a series of offences in Milton Keynes.
Luke Weller, aged 21, of Leaberry in New Bradwell, was charged on Sunday (June 11) with the following:
One count of dangerous driving
One count of failing to stop for a constable in uniform
One count of driving without third party insurance
One count of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
One count of possession of a class B drug – cannabis
Two counts of being in possession of a weapon
The charges are in connection with a series of offences which occurred in Chadwick Drive, Eaglestone on Saturday (June 10).
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on July 10.