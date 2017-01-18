Man chased and attacked with Samurai sword in Milton Keynes

A man was chased and cut with a Samurai sword in an attack in New Bradwell High Street.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following athe assault on Saturday night (January 14).

Between 9.30pm and 9.50pm a man was chased in to a property in the High Street, New Bradwell, by three men.

The victim was then cut on the face by the offenders before they all left the premises.

The victim is black, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with afro-styled hair which was tall at the front and flat at the back, he was wearing dark clothing.

The three offenders are described as black “baby-faced” men who were also wearing dark clothing.

They were all carrying a bladed object, believed to be a Samurai sword.

Det Con Serena Bellis, said: “The victim has not currently been located and it is not believed he has attended hospital. We are keen to speak to him to ensure that he is safe and well and to assist with enquiries.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who has any information or anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area to speak to officers.”

If you have any information which could help with the investigation, call the police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference number 43170013370.