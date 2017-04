Four men were injured in a crash this morning involving a van and three cars.

Emergency services attended the incident at the Stacey Bushes Roundabout on Monks Way at 7.34am.

A fire and rescue crew from Great Holm, Winslow and an officer attended.

Firefighters released a man who was injured from his vehicle. Three other men were injured but not trapped.

Both lanes of the H3 in Stacey Bushes were closed whilst emergency services delt with the scene.