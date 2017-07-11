Man dies after being struck by a train in Milton Keynes

Officers from British Transport Police were called to the railway line close to Milton Keynes Central shortly before 9am this morning, following reports a person had been struck by a train.

Officers are currently on scene alongside paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service, however sadly a person has been pronounced dead.

Work is now being done to identify the person and inform their family.

At present, officers remain on scene and are making enquiries to establish how the person came to be on the tracks.

Trains are likely to be delayed whilst the assessment is conducted, and passengers are advised to check with National Rail Enquiries before travelling.