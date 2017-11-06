Man dies in M1 collision at Newport Pagnell Services

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision at Newport Pagnell Services on the M1 south bound in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at about 3.45am and involved a white BMW.

The car left the slip road leading into the services and was in collision with a barrier.

Sadly, one of the occupants of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other occupants of the vehicle, all men aged in their twenties, were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigating officer, sergeant Claire Greene said: “We are in the process of carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this collision or who saw this white BMW travelling on the M1 prior to the collision.

“If you have any details which could relate to this incident, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”