Man exposes himself to woman in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following an indecent exposure in Milton Keynes.

At around 2.55pm last Monday (September 12), the victim, 28, was walking along Falmouth Place near Fishermead Primary School, when she saw a man expose himself.

The offender is white, between 5ft 2in-5ft 6ins, in his late twenties or early thirties, slim, and with a receding hairline.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, black knee-length shorts with a grey stripe down the side, white socks and black trainers and carrying a black rucksack on his back.

If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.