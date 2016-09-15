Man gets 13 years behind bars for ‘vicious’ attack in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for stripping, tying up and assaulting a 50-year-old man.

Andrew Cromwell, 25, was sentenced at Amersham Crown Court yesterday (September 14) after being found guilty.

On January 28 this year, Cromwell broke into a house in Chaplin Grove in Crownhill along with three other men.

Cromwell and the others punched the 50-year-old home owner, stripped him and tied up his wrists and ankles.

They then threatened him with a knife and stole items including a laptop, computer, jewellery, camera, Xbox and sunglasses.

The victim sustained injuries including bruising and swelling.

Cromwell was arrested in February and charged with aggravated burglary on February 4.

Investigating officer, Serena Bellis, said: “This was a particularly vicious attack on a victim in his own home, which has understandably left him traumatised.

“I am pleased that justice has been served concerning Cromwell and I hope the fact that he is behind bars for many years will give the victim some comfort as he moves on with his life.

“The investigation to identify the other three offenders involved is ongoing and I would like to hear from anyone who has any information. Please contact me via the 101 number.”