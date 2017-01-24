Man handed jail sentence for burglary and theft offences in Milton Keynes

A man who committed burglary and theft offences in Milton Keynes has been sentenced to a total of 29 months’ imprisonment.

Kyle Major, 28, from Doncaster appeared at Amersham Crown Court yesterday (Monday).

The sentencing was in relation to two house burglaries in Shenley Lodge last November.

The first took place at a house in Clegg Square, when Major entered the property and stole jewellery and electrical items whilst the occupants were away on holiday.

The second offence saw Major break into a house in Paxton Crescent. He stole jewellery and electrical items as well as a BMW from the driveway which was later recovered in Sheffield.

Major was charged on December 1, 2016 and pleaded guilty to the offences.

At yesterday’s court appearance, he was sentenced to 29 months in prison for both offences.

Detective Constable Jacqui Baverstock: “Thames Valley Police do not tolerate thefts and burglaries within our communities.

“I hope this sentence reassures other victims of burglary that we have dedicated officers who work very hard to investigate these offences, to ensure every effort is made to bring offenders to justice.”