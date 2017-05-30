Man hospitalised after being attacked outside Morrison’s in Milton Keynes

A man has been hospitalised after he was punched outside Morrison’s in Westcroft.

On Saturday the victim, a 61-year-old man, was in his vehicle in Westcroft District Centres car park, Barnsdale Drive, when he was involved in a verbal altercation with a man, also in a vehicle, outside the entrance to Morrison’s.

Following the argument, the man followed the victim in his vehicle, and then blocked the victim’s vehicle in with his own.

The victim exited his vehicle and was then assaulted by the offender, who punched him in the face three times. He also pushed the victim.

During the incident the man sustained facial and eye injuries which required hospital treatment.

The victim was taken to Milton Keynes General Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Alan Purkiss said: “I would like to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this incident.

“There were a number of members of the public around at the time, and I would like to thank those who came to the victim’s aid.

“We are urging anyone with any information to please come forward. If anyone has any information that could assist with the investigation, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170146317.”