Firefighters were called in following a five vehicle collision on the M1, northbound between junctions 13 (Woburn) and 14 (Milton Keynes), this morning.

Crews from Broughton, Newport Pagnell, Bletchley, Great Holm and Kempston attended the incident, which happened shortly before 8.30am and involved three cars and two lorries.

They used hydraulic rescue equipment to release an injured man from a lorry. Four other men were uninjured.