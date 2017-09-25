Man injured in collision in Milton Keynes

Firefighters released a man injured in a collision in Milton Keynes last night.
The accident involving two cars happened on Marlborough Street at Peartree Bridge, shortly before 7.30pm.
Crews from Broughton and Great Holm attended.
