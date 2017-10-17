Man injured in collision in Milton Keynes

A man was injured earlier this morning (Tuesday) when a car and a motorbike collided.
The collision happened on the Watling Street at Great Holm, shortly before 9am.
Firefighters made the scene safe and assisted paramedics.
