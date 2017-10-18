Man injured in collision in Milton Keynes this morning

Firefighters were called to a two car collision just midday today (Wed).
The accident happened on Saxon Street at Eaglestone and was attended by crews from Bletchley and Newport Pagnell.
No-one was trapped, but one man was injured.
Firefighters were called to a two car collision just midday today (Wed).
The accident happened on Saxon Street at Eaglestone and was attended by crews from Bletchley and Newport Pagnell.
No-one was trapped, but one man was injured.
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.