Man jailed after booking Milton Keynes hotel room in child sex abuse case

A London man who attempted to groom and meet a child in Milton Keynes for sexual abuse has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

Mark Cooper, 35, from Woolwich in south London, believed he was engaging with a 13-year old girl online over a three-month period from November 2015, and made arrangements to meet her.

Cooper was arrested by officers from the NCA’s CEOP Command in February when he travelled to Milton Keynes from London in expectation of the meeting.

Officers found that he had booked a room at a local hotel for the two of them.

In June 2016, Cooper was charged with attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming - and also with making indecent images of children after a number of illegal photos were found on his mobile phone. He later pleaded guilty to both offences.

Yesterday (Tuesday) in addition to handing down a custodial sentence, Judge Lucraft QC also made Cooper subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order atthe Old Bailey hearing.

“Mark Cooper attempted to manipulate a 13 year old into meeting him, and there is no doubt that his objective was to engage in sexual activity with that child. The NCA works continuously to protect children from dangerous individuals like Cooper, and to bring offenders to account,” said Martin Ludlow from the NCA’s CEOP Command.