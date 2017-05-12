Man jailed after drug offences at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment following drugs offences at the Electric Daisy Carnival at Milton Keynes Bowl.

Joseph Howey, aged 27, from Liverpool, was convicted and sentenced on Monday at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He was found guilty by a jury of one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug – MDMA.

The offence took place on July 9, 2016 at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Milton Keynes Bowl.

Detective Constable Katrina Walmsley of Milton Keynes CID said: “Howey attended the Electric Daisy Carnival with the sole intention of selling controlled drugs.

“I am pleased that he has been convicted and that he will no longer be free to sell these harmful and dangerous substances to others.

“This conviction should send out a clear message about what will happen to those who are thinking of supplying drugs in the Thames Valley area.”