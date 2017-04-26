Man jailed following robbery in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to a total of two and a half years imprisonment for robbery, following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Darren Hand, aged 28, of no fixed abode, was convicted and sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.

On the night of 18 October, 2016, the victim, a 57-year-old woman, was walking in London Road, Stony Stratford.

She was approached by Hand, who asked her for money.

The victim became frightened and crossed the road to knock at the door of a house.

But whe occupant didn’t answer the door, Hand grabbed the victim’s bag.

A struggle ensued before the strap broke, and Hand then left with the bag.

The victim sustained a broken finger during the incident.

Hand was charged with the offence on March 2.

Investigating officer Chris Bigg said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim, so I am pleased that Hand has been brought to justice.

“This conviction shows how seriously Thames Valley Police takes these sorts of crimes, and that we will carry out thorough investigations in order to ensure that those responsible are prosecuted wherever possible.”