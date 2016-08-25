Man jailed for drug and dangerous driving offences in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to almost three years behind bars for dangerous driving and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Micah Gordon, 18, of Napier Road, London was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (August 12) on two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, one count of dangerous driving, and one count of driving without third party insurance.

At around 11am on July 7 this year, Gordon was driving a green Volkswagen Golf in Bradwell Common and was flagged down by officers, but instead he drove off at speed.

He was pursued by the officers, driving dangerously in order to escape, he then made off on foot and was tracked by a dog unit and the police helicopter, and was arrested shortly after.

Gordon pleaded guilty to the driving offences, and possession of heroin and cocaine, but denied intent to supply. He was found guilty of this by jury.

Gordon was sentenced to two years six months’ imprisonment for the drugs offences, and for the driving offences he was given four months’ imprisonment to run consecutively, he was also disqualified from driving for 27 months and will have to take an extended re-test.

During a custody search Gordon was found to be carrying cocaine and heroin.

Investigating officer, PC Steve King, said: “I am pleased that a significant supplier of drugs in Milton Keynes has been put behind bars. In order to escape, Gordon put lives in danger driving without any care for other road users or pedestrians.

“We hope this offers some reassurance to members of the public whose lives are impacted by drug dealing, and I would like to say that we will not tolerate it, and we will do all we can to punish the offenders.