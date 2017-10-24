Man jailed for firearms and drugs offences in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to prison for drugs and firearms offences in Bletchley.

Charlie Fisher, aged 24, from Cheshire, was sentenced to three years’ and four months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court earlier this month.

Fisher pleading guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply class A drug (heroin), one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine) and one count of possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis).

On September 14 2017, officers had stopped a vehicle being driven by Fisher in Park Gardens.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, and Fisher failed a road side drugs test.

A search of the vehicle was carried out and a large quantity of heroin and cocaine were discovered. An amount of cash was also seized.

Investigating officer detective constable Sarah Clement said: “This is a great result and indicative of the robust approach of the Stronghold campaign into the pursuit and prevention of organised crime gangs and the commitment to protecting the communities in our region.

“It is also important to add that the judge has ordered that the seized money will be forfeited and donated to charity.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to tackling those who are thought to be dealing drugs as part of our Stronghold campaign which aims to work in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime.”