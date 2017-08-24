Man jailed for sex offences on girl in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to eleven years’ imprisonment for sexual offences against a girl in Milton Keynes.

Paul Gibbons, aged 56, of Vallan Avenue, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to eleven years’ imprisonment at Amersham Crown Court on Tuesday (August 22).

Gibbons pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl, one count of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl and four counts of sexual activity with a child.

Gibbons carried out the offences between 2010 and 2014 in Milton Keynes against one victim, a teenage girl.

He was arrested on June 14 last year and charged with the offences on April 27 this year.

Case Investigator Nichole Stevens-Nevitt, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Words cannot express how courageous and dignified the victim has been throughout this extremely distressing case, having been made subject to horrific sexual abuse as a child.

“The sentence given by the court reflects the seriousness of what the victim went through over a number of years. I now hope the victim can have a chance to put this terrible matter behind her and to move on with her life.

“This is another example of Thames Valley Police conducting a thorough and successful investigation into non-recent sexual abuse. I would like to reiterate that we will always follow up allegations of abuse, no matter when they occurred. Victims can talk in confidence to experienced Investigators and we can also help them get access to a range of other support services.”