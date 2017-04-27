Man jailed for sexually assaulting OAP aged 82 in Milton Keynes

A 29-year-old man has been jailed for rugby-tackling an 82-year-old woman to the ground and sexually assaulting her.

Greg Laird pounced on the pensioner from behind as she was walking along a Bletchley street.

The pensioner tried to punch him away screaming: “I’m 82... I don’t want this. Get off me.”

But Laird continued to wrestle with her, putting his hands under her clothing to grope her breast while exposing himself.

The plucky pensioner grabbed hold of his genitals firmly to stop him, the court heard.

“As a consequence of her action, he stood up and walked away, leaving her on the ground,” said Sandra Beck, prosecuting.

In a victim impact statement read out at Aylesbury Crown Court, the pensioner said: “Before this happened I was an outgoing lady who would get on the bus to go shopping and wouldn’t worry about anything.

“Since this happened, I am so afraid to go shopping alone, I refuse to get off at that bus stop. I have to get off at a later one and walk the long way around.”

The victim added: “I get scared in my house and I have to lock myself in even in the daylight. I am scared of my own shadow now.”

Laird pleaded guilty to the assault, which happened in Windmill Hill Drive. He also admitted two more charges of indecent exposure that happened in Winslow and Buckingham.

His solicitor said Laird had been “feeling aroused” but had never acted on such an urge before. He has a partner, who has stood by him after the attack.

Laird was jailed for three years for sexual assault, plus 14 months in total for the two indecent exposure offences. He will be monitored “very carefully” after release.

Judge Francis Sheridan told 29-year-old Laird: “How wicked for a man of your age to do that to a lady of her age...This is a truly dreadful piece of behaviour.”

Referring to the other two sex offences, Judge Sheridan said: “I’m told in mitigation this is a one-off piece of sexual deviancy... I disagree – this is a three-off.”