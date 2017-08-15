Man jumps out of bushes to grab girl, nine, in Milton Keynes

A nine-year-old girl was grabbed by a stranger who tried to drag her into bushes as she walked through a playing field in Milton Keynes today.

The little girl, who managed to break free, is said to be unharmed but deeply shocked.

It is thought the man, who was in his twenties, was hiding in a hedgerow in the playing field on Hume Close, behind Kingsfold on Bradville.

He leapt out at around 12.35pm and grabbed the child by her wrist.

“The girl managed to break free from the man and ran off to raise the alarm,” said a police spokesman.

The offender is described as a white man in his twenties, wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes.

He was with another man a black man also in his twenties, wearing a grey tracksuit.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Phil Turner-Robson, of Force CID based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are investigating this incident and we are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“We would like to speak to anyone who might have seen two men in the area of Hume Close shortly before 12.35pm today.

He added: “You may see an increased presence of officers whilst we investigate this incident.

Police also want to speak to anyone who might have seen two men matching the description running off in the direction of Kingswood.

The incident comes just over a week after a 13-year-old girl was grabbed by a stranger in Deanshanger.

The girl was walking over the footbridge over the A422, from Deanshanger towards Old Stratford, at around 1.45pm on Monday 7 August.

A man grabbed her from behind around the face and neck, pushed her down the bridge and and threatened her. She screamed and fought back and he then let her go and walked off in the direction of Deanshanger.

The offender is described as a 5ft 10in bald white man in his mid 40s, with a medium build, short facial hair, wrinkles under his eyes and a scab above his right eye. He was wearing a black T-shirt and scruffy light blue jeans with holes in.

It is understood a man has been arrested for the Deanshanger incident.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.