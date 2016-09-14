Man killed after being hit by a car

A man has died after being hit by a car on Watling Street (V4).

The man in his 30s who was hit by a silver Vauxhall Corsa near Roni’s hand carwash and sadly died in hospital.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in their investigation.

The incident happend around 8.20pm on Tuesday (September 13) night.

The vehicle stopped at the scene and emergency services were called and the driver was uninjured.

Investigating officer PC Lyne, said: “We are still in the process of identifying the victim. He is a white man aged approximately in his thirties. He has dark receding dark hair and was wearing a distinctive white metal ring with a scorpion motif on his right middle finger.

“Anyone who recognises the victim from this description should ring 101 quoting 1553.”