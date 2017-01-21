Man murdered in Milton Keynes

Police launched a murder investigation this morning after the death of a man in Great Linford.

Officers were called to St Leger Drive and found the body of a deceased man at around 4.05am.

Formal identification has not yet been made until a post-mortem has taken place to ascertain the cause of death.

Detective chief inspector Craig Kirby, said:“We have launched a murder inquiry following the discovery of this deceased man.

“At this stage we believe this was an isolated incident, there is no danger to the wider public, and arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

“We have a number of scene watches in place in Milton Keynes whilst we continue to investigate.

Superintendent Yvette Hitch, said: “I am aware that this will be very worrying and shocking for the local community in Great Linford.

“In light of this we are increasing patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the community, and you may see an increased police presence over the coming days.

“If anyone is concerned about this incident we would advise them to please speak to one of our neighbourhood officers.”