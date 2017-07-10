Man sentenced for assault against prison officer in Milton Keynes

An offender has been sentenced to a further prison term for carrying out an assault against a prison officer.

Nathan Willoughby, aged 29, of HMP Olney, was sentenced to 18 weeks’ in prison after pleading guilty to one count of assault – battery - at a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court.

During the incident on October 8 2016 Willoughby threw a full bucket of urine and faeces over a serving prison officer at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes.

A summons for Willoughby was authorized in March this year.

Speaking following the sentencing, detective sergeant Simon Tyas, from the Milton Keynes investigation hub, said: “Thames Valley Police takes prison crime very seriously and recognises the lasting effects these type of particularly unpleasant assaults can have.

“The magistrates commented it was an ‘extremely unpleasant assault’.

This conviction sends a clear message such behaviour will not be tolerated and the courts will take such offending very seriously. Engaging in such behaviour will lead to extra time being put on sentences.”