Man sentenced for drug offences in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to almost three years after pleading guilty to possession with intent to a supply heroin and crack cocaine in Milton Keynes.

On February 1, 18-year-old Anas Omar of Church Street, Edmonton, London was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court after pleading guilty.

Omar was sentenced to a total of two years and four months’ imprisonment, forfeiture of £45 to be awarded to a local charity and forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

At 1.30pm on March 4 last year, Omar was stopped in a vehicle by police in Bridgeway, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes, searched and found to be in possession of four wraps of heroin and ten wraps of crack cocaine.

A further search in custody revealed he had 17 wraps of heroin and 26 wraps of crack cocaine secreted upon his person.

His mobile phone revealed messages consistent with drugs supply.

Investigating Officer, Det Con Alana Heaver, said: “I welcome the sentence that Omar has received and hope that he uses this time to reflect on his actions.

“Drugs destroy lives, families and communities. I hope this sends a warning to anyone who is in possession of or who deals class A drugs in Milton Keynes that Thames Valley Police will robustly investigate such offences, make arrests and bring defendants before the courts.

“I would urge residents who see or hear anything unusual in their neighbourhoods which leads them to suspect drugs are being misused or dealt to contact Thames Valley Police via our non-emergency enquiry centre on 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”