Man sentenced to prison for wounding with intent to cause GBH in Milton Keynes

A man has been sentenced to a total of nine years’ and ten months’ imprisonment for one count of wounding with intent to cause GBH.

Eric Karuri, aged 19, of no fixed abode was convicted and sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court last Monday (July 3).

On 31 May, at about 5.35am at an address in Wolverton, Milton Keynes, following a minor altercation, Karuri stabbed a 23-year-old man three times, causing serious injuries.

The victim sustained serious stab wounds to the stomach and upper body for which he required hospital treatment.

Investigating officer detective inspector Ian Jarvis said: “This was a serious incident, which left the victim with serious injuries and he needed hospital treatment as a result.

“This case shows how seriously Thames Valley Police treats knife crime and I am pleased that Karuri has received a substantial custodial sentence.

“Knife crime will not be tolerated, and anyone caught carrying or using a knife in public will be brought to justice.”