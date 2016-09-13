Man shot dead in Milton Keynes

A man has died after being shot dead in Osprey Close, Eaglestone this morning.

Officers were called at 5.12am today (September 13) by the ambulance service following reports that a man had been shot.

Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of the man.

It is believed that the offender/s fled the scene, and a full investigation is being carried out at this time.

Sadly, the man was declared dead at Milton Keynes General Hospital at 7.03am.

The victim is yet to be formally identified but as soon as this has taken place.

Officers have put in place a scenewatch at the property while investigations into the incident are carried out.

No arrests have yet been made.

Senior investigating officer Mike Lynch, said: “We are in the process of investigating the incident and a murder investigation has been launched.

“Members of the public might see an increased number of officers in the area while investigations into this incident take place.

“I would like to reassure the public that a full and thorough investigation is launched while we locate the person or persons responsible.

“I would like to appeal for anyone who thinks they might have any information about this incident to get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”