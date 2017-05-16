Man stabbed in the back during burglary in Milton Keynes

A man was stabbed in the back following an aggravated burglary in Milton Keynes.

It happened around 9.50pm on May 9 when a number of offenders gained entry into a residential property on Kingsfold, Bradville.

Police say three male offenders assaulted three men in the property, one receiving a stab wound to the back.

The offenders stole cash and an Armani watch and then ran off.

The victims were treated at Milton Keynes Hospital, but have since been discharged.

The first offender is a mixed race man, 20 to 30 years old, average build, around 6ft tall, and with a slim build. The man had stubble on his face, and was wearing a dark hooded top, tracksuit bottoms with trainers. He was wearing a face covering.

The second offender is a mixed race man, 20 to 30years old, with an average build, around 5ft 10 to 6ft tall, and was wearing dark coloured clothing. The offender has two tear shaped tattoos, one to the side of his eye. He was wearing a beanie hat, and a light coloured hooded top with white drawstrings.

The third offender is a white man, around 6ft to 6ft 3ins tall, with a stocky build. He was wearing a plain dark baseball cap, a dark navy blue jumper and trousers.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kim McHugh based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for anyone who might have any information on this incident to come forward and may have seen these men approaching or leaving Kingsfold last Tuesday (9/5) night.

“If anyone recognises any of the men from their description we would ask them to come forward.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘1603 9/5/17’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.