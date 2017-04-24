Man steals car during test drive in Milton Keynes

A man stole a car from the Evan Halshaw garage during a test drive.

The man entered the showroom at around 8pm on April 12, requesting a test drive of a used Audi A4 that was on the forecourt.

It was agreed that the man could take the car for a test drive with a member of staff.

On the return route to the garage, close to the bus stop opposite Evans Halshaw, Kingston, the man stopped the car, got out and walked around to the front passenger door.

He opened the door and told the salesman to get out. He then pulled the salesman’s arm to remove him from the vehicle, jumped back into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The offender is described as being white in his mid-thirties, over 6ft, of large build and has a beard. He was wearing casual clothing and a baseball cap.

The stolen vehicle is a red Audi A4 estate.

Detective Constable John Swallow said: “Officers are investigating the circumstances of this robbery. If anyone witnessed this incident, or believes they may have seen a man matching this description in the area at the time, please contact police.

“Anyone with any details which may assist the investigation is asked to contact officers quoting reference number 43170106827.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170106827’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.