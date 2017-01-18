Man suffers broken jaw after being headbutted in Milton Keynes attack

A man who was headbutted so hard that it broke his jaw and required surgery in an unprovoked attack.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place near The Point.

The victim, a 29 year-old man, was walking to his car in the parking area between Milton Keynes market and The Point on January 13.

He was approached by another man and a verbal altercation took place between the two.

The victim was then headbutted and punched to the face whereby he sustained a broken jaw which required hospital surgery.

The offender is described as a black man in his early twenties, around 5ft 7ins and slim, with short black hair.

He is believed to have had a gap between his two front teeth and two scars down the side of his face.

He was wearing a blue hoody and tracksuit bottoms.

It is believed the offender was in a silver Seat prior to the incident, and was in the company of another male.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could assist with enquiries. Please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43170012457.