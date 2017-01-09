Man suffers broken ribs after gang attack with offenders as young as nine-years-old

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after a gang of boys robbed a man in Milton Keynes.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was walking from West Ashland along the redway which runs between V7 Saxon Street and H9 Groveway at about 9.55pm on Monday (January 2).

He was then struck from behind.

A group of about seven boys then assaulted him as he lay on the floor.

The victim managed to get up but the group continued to assault him before stealing his drawstring bag.

Investigating officer, Katrina Walmsley said: “The group cowardly attacked the victim from behind and then continued to assault him as he lay on the ground and tried to get up.

“The offenders are between about nine-years-old to about 15-years-old.

“Unfortunately there are not other descriptions of the offenders at this time but I am confident that someone knows who they are.

“The bag that was stolen is quite distinctive, it is royal blue in colour with white and blue drawstrings.

“If you have seen the bag or know where it is please contact police immediately.

“This was a traumatic incident for the victim who sustained cracked ribs and severe bruising to his face and body. He was treated at Milton Keynes General Hospital but has since been discharged.

“Someone must know who the offenders are and I would urge anyone with any information about the incident to contact police by calling 101. Think about the victim and the injuries he has sustained and do the right thing and contact police.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”