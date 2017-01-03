Man suffers serious injuries after being hit by a car in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Milton Keynes.

The collision happened in Crossley Drive, Magna Park, at about 6.10am yesterday (January 2).

A silver Lexus car collided with a pedestrian, a 32-year-old man.

The pedestrian sustained serious leg and head injuries - he is being treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.

PC Linford Baxter, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle or pedestrian prior to the collision to contact police. The easiest way to do this is by calling 101.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience while Crossley Drive was closed for approximately four hours whilst a collision investigation was carried out at the scene.”