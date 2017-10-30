Man threatened with knives during robbery in Milton Keynes

A man was threatened with knives during a robbery on Saturday morning in Milton Keynes

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was walking along the redway in Calvie Croft, Hodge Lea, at about 8.30am when he was approached by two men, one of whom was carrying two knives.

They demanded cash from the victim, before taking his phone, a black Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

They then ran off in the direction of Brookside.

The first offender is a white man, in his mid-twenties, about 5ft 9ins, slim, with brown hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top with hood up and was carrying two knives.

The second offender is a white man, in his mid-twenties, about 5ft 4ins, with dark hair. He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood down.

Investigating officer, PC Thomas Pillar said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim who was threatened with two knives in broad daylight.

“It is vital that the public come forward with any information they have so the perpetrators can be apprehended to prevent further offending.

“If anyone has any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 and quote investigation reference 43170320482.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.