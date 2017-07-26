Man throws oil over elderly victim in distraction burglary in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a distraction burglary in Milton Keynes last Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred sometime around 2.10pm and 2.25pm in Hartwell Road, Hanslope.

Two elderly residents were at home when a man attended their address and asked if they wanted their driveway improving.

The victim declined but stated he needed work carried out in their garden, the man then entered the address.

Two more men also entered the house and started to remove items from the master bedroom.

The victims told the first man that his quote for the work on the garden was too much, and he left the property.

The victim then heard the floorboards upstairs creek and went to investigate, and the remaining two men ran down the stairs.

As they did, they threw items to the floor which they had taken, causing cuts and bruises to the victim’s bodies.

After all three of the offenders left, one returned, throwing oil all over the property entrance and one of the victims.

The first offender is a white man, in his forties and around 5ft 10ins with dark or curly brown hair. He was also wearing an olive green workman’s jacket.

The second offender is a white man with a dark thin moustache. He was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap and a dark colour long sleeve top.

A small blue Volkswagen Gold or Polo may have been used during the incident.

Investigating officer James Day said, “We are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or seen anyone acting in a suspicious manner to contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference ‘43170214738’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.