Man wanted in connection with burglaries in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has issued a picture of man wanted in connection with burglaries in and around the Milton Keynes area.

Liam Dodson aged 29, of Milton Keynes, is wanted by police in connection with a series of burglaries.

He was arrested in connection with a break-in at a residential property in Shaftesbury Crescent, Bletchley, on April 9 where a purse and phone were stolen, but was released under investigation.

Subsequent enquiries have led officers to believe he may be linked to similar offences in the area.

He is described as white, of slim build, 6ft with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a bicycle.

He is known to frequent the Bancroft, Monkston, Central Milton Keynes and Bletchley areas.

Detective constable Christopher Bigg is leading the search. He said: “Following Dodson’s arrest in April, subsequent investigations have found that he could be linked to a series of burglaries in the Milton Keynes area.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who think they may recognise Dodson or knows of his whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or in an emergency 999.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.