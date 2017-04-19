Marathon landmark to be honoured at stadium

A Bletchley man will hit a landmark when he runs the MK Marathon next month.

Paul Rose will run his 100th marathon on May 1, a goal he set a few years ago while training for a 100k team event.

Paul ran his first marathon in London in 1997 and racked up a handful of marathons, mostly in the capital, over the next few years.

In 2014, Paul decided to take on the challenge of completing 100 marathons and has since completed more than 80 races, and this year’s MK event will be his 6th.

Friends he has met through his many running events will mark the occasion with a presentation at Stadium MK.

Paul has completed many famous marathons including London, Brighton, Snowdonia, Liverpool and Paris. He has also done a range of obscure marathons including many Milton Keynes-based Enigma events running multiple laps of Caldecotte Lake.

He has also gone far beyond the marathon distance, including a very impressive 100-mile event in July 2016.

Support Paul at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-rose12