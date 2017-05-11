Marco Pierre White to open new steakhouse in Milton Keynes

Renowned chef and restaurateur, Marco Pierre White has unveiled plans to open his popular Steakhouse Bar & Grill in Milton Keynes this June.

The 90-cover restaurant will be located at Stadium MK, home of DoubleTree by Hilton Milton Keynes, Arena MK and MK Dons Football Club.

Set to become a must-visit for local food lovers, guests staying at the hotel or the sites vast conference and event facilities, diners can expect signature MPW steaks, timeless English and French classics and a comprehensive selection of premium cocktails, all delivered with Marco’s unique flair.

The Steakhouse Bar & Grill menu is exclusively curated by Marco himself. To suit all tastes, it typically includes a mix of childhood favourites and modern day delicacies – ranging from Welsh Rarebit and Chicken Kiev, to Baked Camembert and a selection of 35-day aged native breed steaks. Marco’s ethos is all about classic dishes, simply cooked using the best locally sourced ingredients.

Situated on East Side of the magnificent Stadium MK, the new MPW Steakhouse will also include an outdoor terrace and a separate bar area. The restaurant has been fully refurbished, with the interior designed to celebrate the history of Milton Keynes.

Marco, once the youngest chef to hold three Michelin stars, said: “Milton Keynes is a thriving new city and I’m delighted to be bringing my Steakhouse to this area of Buckinghamshire for guests to enjoy.

“My restaurants are not stuffy and pretentious; instead they are about enjoying your evening, with excellent food and drink in luxurious, relaxed surroundings and quite simply having a good time.

“That’s the kind of experience that our guests in Milton Keynes can look forward to, with something to suit every taste and budget. I call it affordable glamour and we hope it’s an experience our guests will want to return to again and again.”

Nick Taplin, CEO of Black & White Hospitality, said: “Milton Keynes has a vibrant food and leisure scene, and we’re excited to be adding our MPW Steakhouse to the mix, particularly because this will be our first stadium based restaurant.’’

MK Dons Chairman, Pete Winkelman, said: ‘‘We are extremely excited to welcome such a renowned brand to Stadium MK, a brand which perfectly complements the world-class facilities already in place.’’

The MPW Steakhouse Bar and Grill Milton Keynes will be the 23rd MPW in the UK. Milton Keynes is a thriving new city and is celebrating its 50th Birthday this year.