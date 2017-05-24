Marking Dementia Awareness Week in Milton Keynes

Last week was Dementia Awareness Week and intu Milton Keynes, along with other MK businesses united together to raise awareness for the disease with the Alzheimer’s Society.

This year, the Alzheimer’s Society asked people to unite against dementia, forgetting their differences to help urgently find a cure, improve care and offer support and understanding during Dementia Awareness Week and they did just that.

Activities and events ran all week over Milton Keynes on Friday dozens of shoppers joined intu staff for the Linking of Hands in the shopping centre, before breaking out into song with the Beatles classic, “With a little help from my friends”.