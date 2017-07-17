Marking Milton Keynes Disability Awareness Day at the MK Rose

Accessibility and support for people with physical, mental and learning disabilities was the message at this year’s Milton Keynes Disability Awareness Day event.

Speakers included Paralympian skier, Anna Turney and The High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Peter Kara.

Guests tied awareness-raising blue and yellow pompoms on the MK DAD pillar at The Rose in Campbell Park, before visiting the art exhibition at the centre:mk which showcased the talent of disabled artists. The show also challenges perceptions and reduces the stigma surrounding both physical disability, learning disabilities and mental health.

Curated by Arts for Health Milton Keynes in partnership with MKDAD, the centre:mk and funded by MK Community Foundation, ‘Now you See Me’ showcases 50 works - to coincide with the MK50 celebrations.