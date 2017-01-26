Mayor and Mayoress of Milton Keynes sleep rough

MK Mayor Steve Coventry and his Mayoress Liane Lacey had a trial run at sleeping on the streets this week to launch the YMCA Sleep Easy event.

The charity is challenging people all over MK to raise cash to help vulnerable youngsters by spending a night sleeping rough. People must register to take part in the event, which starts at 7pm on March 3 and finishes at 6am on March 4.

The registration fee is £20.

For more infromation on Sleep Easy, contact Christine on 01908 295600 or email christine@mkymca.com