Mayor helps open care home at Newton Leys

Dignitaries and business people attended the grand opening of Lakeview Lodge care home in Newton Leys.

Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr David Hopkins and Country Court Care’s chief executive officer Abdul Kachra performed the ribbon cutting whilst guests toasted the opening with a glass of champagne.

A buffet lunch was followed by the opportunity to talk to the care team and explore the facilities, which fully open in January.

Lakeview Lodge will provide residential and essential specialist dementia care in a beautiful, homely environment tailored to fulfil the needs of the residents.

There are 66 ensuite rooms, a beauty and hairdressing salon, private dining room, family room, relaxation spa, a bar named the Enigma Lounge, shop and cinema to entertain residents and their families.

Spacious lounges and dining rooms overlook the beautiful Little Willow Lake and a variety of events and activities will offer residents the opportunity to socialise and make new friends.

Managing director Alykhan Kachra said: “With over 30 years’ experience in the care sector our success is based on a simple philosophy of putting the residents and families at the heart of every decision made.

“We create beautiful buildings that our residents can call home and provide a dedicated team of professionals who deliver outstanding levels of care and understanding.”

A family business established in 1983, Country Court Care became proud winners of the Health Investor’s ‘Residential Care Provider of the Year’ award in 2015.