Mayor in flag-raising salute to our Armed Forces in Milton Keynes

The Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr David Hopkins will start Armed Forces Week with a flag-raising ceremony on Monday, June 19 outside the Civic Offices of Milton Keynes Council.

The commemoration will begin at 9:30am with a march past and a small display of military vehicles, including a military field kitchen from which tea, coffee, squash and snacks will be available for a small cost to the Royal British Legion.

Local celebrations to show appreciation of the work of the Armed Forces will take place across the country the same day when all local authorities are invited to raise the Armed Forces Day flag on buildings and famous landmarks.

The Mayor said: “Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for everyone to honour the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community; from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.”

“Please join us outside the Civic Offices on Monday 19 June as we proudly show our continuing support for the men and women who work hard to protect us.”