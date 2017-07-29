Medieval paintings can be viewed at open day

Amazing wall paintings dating back to medieval times are just one of the features during a church open day.

St Lawrence Church in Broughton will be open to the public for a special viewing and family day on Sunday, August 13, from 11am until 4pm.

The Friends of St Lawrence will be ready to welcome all visitors to this beautiful old church which has been at the heart of the community for nearly 700 years.

The Friends will be on hand to show people around the beautiful old church, free of charge.

The open day offers a great opportunity to view the magnificent medieval wall paintings and find out about the history on your doorstep.

Tours and refreshments will be available throughout the day with a ‘bring and share’ village picnic around midday and there’s an activity for children in church. Sunday, August 13 is also the closest to the Feast Day of St Lawrence so it’s a special day for this special church. Visit the ‘Friends of St Lawrence’ Facebook page or email friendsofstlawrence@gmail.com More details and pictures at www.visitchurches.co.uk