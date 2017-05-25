Meet the heroes helping to save lives of their canine pals

Doggie donors have stepped up to help their four-legged pals facing injury and illness.

Milton Keynes Veterinary Group welcomed canine donors to their practice at a donation session with Pet Blood Bank UK, helping save the lives of sick and injured dogs across the country.

Sky

The day was an outstanding success and the blood collected at the session will potentially go on to help save more than 40 dogs.

Launched in 2007, Pet Blood Bank UK (PBB) is the only charity that provides a canine blood bank service for veterinary practices across the country. Similar to the human blood service, dog owners kindly bring along their much loved canine companions to give blood at one of the charity’s many sessions across the country.

Jess McCarthy, veterinary nurse and session co-ordinator at Milton Keynes Veterinary Group said: “This was the fifth session I have been involved with and we are very proud at how successful they have become over the years. It is vital to have blood accessible in emergency and critical cases.

“We are so grateful to our amazing donors and would love to see more owners of large, fit and healthy dogs. Please call us so they can walk through the doors of Milton Keynes Veterinary Group on Saturday,August 12, at our next session.”

Beenleigh and Jago

PBB is always on the lookout for new donors and is particularly keen to hear from owners of breeds which typically have negative blood types.

Wendy Barnett, co-founder of PBB, said: “With only 30% of our donors being negative blood type, the demand for this type remains a challenge for us.

“We have found that the following breeds are more likely to be negative and we would love to hear from owners of Dobermanns, Greyhounds, Boxers, German Shepherds, Flat Coated Retrievers, Airedale Terriers, Weimaraners, Lurchers, American Bulldogs, Pointer (English), English Bull Terriers, Old English Sheepdogs, Border Collies and Dogue de Bordeaux.”

Owners of qualifying dogs with both negative and positive blood are welcome to contact Milton Keynes Veterinary Group about donating.

Biscuit

Milton Keynes Veterinary Group welcome enquiries about their next donation session on Saturday, August 12. If you would like to find out more, please contact Jess at the practice on 01908397777 or by emailing mkvetgroup@hotmail.co.uk and visit http://www.mkvetgroup.co.uk/