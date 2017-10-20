Meet the Milton Keynes Apprenticeship Awards winners

A Wolverton-based business came out on top at The National Apprenticeship Awards for the Midlands.

The event celebrates employers and individual apprentices, and showcases the many success stories and the benefits of apprenticeships across England.

Knorr-Bremse Rail Services UK Ltd won Small Employer of the Year and apprentice Darren Stawarz took the Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year.

“I truly believe that apprenticeships are the best way to achieve recognised qualifications whilst gaining invaluable work experience at all stages of a career.

“I completed my first apprenticeship over 10 years ago and that laid the foundations for where I am now in my life and career,” Darren said.

“I am a very driven person and wouldn’t have been able to gain my HNC in Engineering without the Apprenticeship.

“This allowed me earn a salary through my company Knorr Bremse Rail Services whilst studying. My commitment and amazing achievements have been highly recognised by my company which has enabled me to establish myself as an extremely competent Engineer and valued employee.

“I have now just started a BSc Honours Degree in Engineering which will lead onto a Masters and becoming a Chartered Engineer,” he added.