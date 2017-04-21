Meet the stars of The Waltons in Milton Keynes

Actor, writer and director Mary McDonough will be at WaterstonesMK for a booksigning this Wednesday (April 26).

Mary has acted since age nine, and has a recurring role on The New Adventures of Old Christine. She has guest starred on Will and Grace, ER, Boston Legal, the West Wing and dozens of other episodics.

But she is best known for her portrayal of middle daughter Erin Walton on TV classic The Waltons, and it is therefore fitting that Lessons from the Mountain shares her story of growing up as a child star and how she reinvented herself after the show’s long run finally ended.

The book gives readers an intimate look behind the scenes of one of the most endearing and enduring shows of all time, and reveals an inspiring story of challenges and personal triumph.

Mary will be in store from 1.30pm to meet fans, and she is bringing another famous face with her - actress Michael Learned, better known as Mama Walton from The Waltons!