Men jailed for violent robbery in Milton Keynes

Two men have been jailed for a robbery in Bletchley - during which they assaulted the victims.

Christopher Gurr, 38, and Karl Mellenger, 24, appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday 22 May.

Both men pleaded guilty to the robbery, which occurred on January 13, at a house on Western Road.

At around 9.40pm, the men entered the property and assaulted the occupants – a man in his fifties and a woman in her forties – before stealing gold jewellery. The male victim sustained injuries to his head and ear, including hearing loss in one ear.

Gurr was charged on February 21 and Mellenger was charged on March 9 in connection to the offence.

At Monday’s court appearance, Christopher Gurr was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for robbery, assault and fraud, and Karl Mellenger was issued with a three years and two month sentence for robbery.

Investigating officer, PC Tom Pillar said: “Mellenger and Gurr entered the home and used violence in order to steal from the occupants, which left a man injured and requiring hospital treatment.

“During the investigation, thankfully some of the stolen property which was of great sentimental value was recovered, and able to be returned to the victims.

“However, this was a very distressing experience for them, and I am pleased to see that a thorough investigation has now led to the offenders being brought to justice for their actions.”